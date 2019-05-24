|
|
Jennie Pearl Campbell
Seymour - Jennie Pearl Campbell, age 85, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Seymour. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Seymour, with Dr. David Warren, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Seymour Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Seymour Memorial Funeral Home.
Jennie was born April 5, 1934, in Bomarton, Texas to Arthur and Della Dalrymple Eidson. She was a bookkeeper, working at the Texas Highway Department and then at B-K Electric, retiring after 30 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Marley and husband, John of Mesquite, Texas; one son, Phillip Campbell and wife, Kristi, of Seymour, Texas; grandchildren, Korilynn Snow and husband, Wil, Mikaela Chapman and husband, Eric, Channing Marley, Kendra Moore and husband, Aaron, and Kelsie Whitener and husband, Eric; her great-grandchildren, Marley and Morgan Snow, Brighton and Braylon Chapman, Kampbell and Kambree Moore, and Kruize and Kreed Whitener; by two sisters, Irene Kuehler and husband, Ben of Seymour, Texas, and Frances Forehand of Arlington, Texas; 6 nephews and 3 nieces.
Visitation will be held at 6 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News on May 24, 2019