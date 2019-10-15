Resources
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Jennifer Ann Adkins passed away at the age of 36 after a long battle with leukodystrophy. Jennifer was born June 25, 1983 to Russell Adkins and Melissa Sharp. She is preceded in death by her Grandfather, Jim Spears and Grandmother, Joan Adkins.

She is survived today by Fred and Melissa Sharp of Antelope, Texas, Russell Adkins of Wichita Falls, Texas; sisters, Rachel Smith of Meade, Kansas, Sarah Lobley of Antelope, Texas; step sister, Macy Adkins of Wichita Falls, Texas; Grandmother Marcia Spears of Wichita Falls, Texas; nephews, Bryce Smith, Kellan Simonton, and Bodhi Simonton; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There was a Funeral Service Friday, October 11, 2019 at Antelope Baptist Church at 10:00 AM followed by a burial at Antelope Cemetery.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
