Jerele Richard "J.R." Moree



Wichita Falls - Jerele Richard (J.R.) Moree, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



The Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th at Lunn's Chapel followed by visitation. Funeral mass will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Demma officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.



A son of the late Ida Lorine (Robertson) and Albert Houston Moree, J.R. was born on June 12, 1929, in Seymour, Texas. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1946 until 1950, when he met the love of his life Anna Behringer in Augsburg, Germany.



He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years. He found solace in gardening, traveling with Anna, playing bridge and spending time with his family. He was particularly proud of his "beautiful wife and her great cooking." J.R. was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Along with his parents, J.R. was also preceded in death by his sisters, Donnie Faye Brown and Glenna Brothers, and a brother, Edward (Carlton) Moree.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna Moree; children, Carol Porter (Ed), Donna Wells (Johnny), Angie Forrester (Robert); grandchildren, Natalie White (Bob), Julia Bramblett (Will), Michelle Stockton (Barry), Josh Wells (Shelley), Jennifer Broadrick, Allison Forrester and 9 great grandchildren.



For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Heart Church, 1501 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.













