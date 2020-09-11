Jeremy Lynn Watts
Wichita Falls - Jeremy Lynn Watts, 43 of Wichita Falls, Texas died Sept. 9, 2020 at United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls, TX.
Jeremy was born in San Saba, TX on May 15, 1977.
He graduated from Rider High School and went on to college at Midwestern State University, both in Wichita Falls. He was the President of Kappa Sigma Fraternity for several years.
Jeremy was a smart, fun loving, kind, caring and a loyal family member and friend. He loved music, golfing, grilling, fishing and being at the lake.
He worked at Wichita Bearing and Supply Company and Parkway Grill both in Wichita Falls. Jeremy never met a stranger! He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
He is survived by his Father, Rick Watts and wife Louann of Oklahoma City, OK, his Mother, Deborah Jones of Lampasas, his fiancee Patsy Crispin of Wichita Falls, his Uncles Ron Watts and wife Janet of Ovilla, TX, Elzie Jones and wife Laura of Lampasas and his Aunt Pat Supak of Bryan, TX and numerous cousins.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his Grandparents Leamon (TL) and Lillian Watts and Wayne and Faye Jones both of Lampasas.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Sept.12th at Community Church, 219E. 3rd Street, Lampasas, TX.
Service officiated by Pastor Harry Thrasher.
Burial will be at Kempner Cemetery in Kempner, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Heart Association
in his memory.