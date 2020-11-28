Jerome Edward TaylorJerome Edward Taylor, son of the late Harrison and Gloria Taylor was born in Los Angeles, California on June 14, 1945. He came to know the Lord at an early age and rededicated his life to the Lord in 2014 under the leadership of Pastor Doris Smith at St. Matthews Baptist Church. He later joined Antioch Baptist Church in 2016He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1963, where he played in the band. He attended Midwestern University and was drafted into the military and served in the Army from 1966 to 1969. After leaving the Army, he returned to his studies at Midwestern University and graduated with a Sociology Bachelor's degree in 1971.He served as a YMCA Director where he worked and travelled for 20 years establishing branches in many states. He was a passionate man and loved working with children. He encouraged and empowered children for 30 years at Boys and Girls Clubs in Texas and Georgia. He retired from the Wichita Falls, Texas Boys and Girls Club in 2018. He was a hardworking man and loved to fish, read, work on classic cars, and spend quality time with his family.Preceding him in death are his parents, Harrison and Gloria Taylor; step-brother, Harrison E. Taylor, III; and step-sister, Sonya Taylor.To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Shirelle Taylor; one son, Jacob Bradley; three daughters, Yolanda (Joe) Taylor-Wade of Tyler, TX; Tammie (Kevin) Taylor-Smith of Atlanta, GA; and Juanita Taylor of Wichita Falls, TX; step-children, Anaria and DeWade Anderson all of Wichita Falls, TX; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Victor (Ewa) Taylor of Darmstadt, Germany; and a host of other relatives, cousins, and friends.Services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor V. Nesbit, Jr. and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wells Chapel, 811 Wood Street. Burial at Ft. Sill National Cemetery.