Dr. Jerome Sheridan M.D.


1944 - 2019
Dr. Jerome Sheridan M.D. Obituary
Dr. Jerome Sheridan, M.D.

- - Dr. Jerome Ney "Joe" Sheridan, M.D. died peacefully on May 23, 2019 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 74.

Dr. Sheridan is survived by his son, Ney William Sheridan, New York, New York, ex-wife, Elaine Sheridan, Asheville, North Carolina, and siblings: Bill Sheridan (Sheri), Houston, Texas, Mike Sheridan (Linda), Boerne, Texas, Richard Sheridan, Vernon, Texas, Mary Groth (Darrol), Vernon, Texas, Laura Sheridan, New Orleans, Louisiana, Nona Sheridan, New Orleans, Louisiana, Robert Sheridan (Cecelia), Hampton Bays, New York. He is preceded in death by his son, Matthew Breaker Sheridan, Asheville, North Carolina, and his parents, Ney Sheridan, Jr. and Isabel Warren Sheridan, Vernon, Texas.

Joe was born on October 12, 1944 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1963. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a full scholarship and graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. During the Viet Nam War he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Intelligence Corps. Joe earned his medical degree at Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas. He interned at Boston City College Hospital then specialized in radiation oncology. He spent the majority of his practice in Memphis, Tennessee, Asheville, North Carolina, and Denison, Texas. He was passionate about the care of his patients and was a beloved coworker.

Joe was a lifetime learner, an impassioned advocate for science, and a particularly astute observer of nature. He had fun flying and tinkering with the airplane that he built. He enjoyed his motorbike and playing chess, backgammon, tennis, and golf.

The family gathered in remembrance. Joe's ashes will be scattered according to his wishes.
Published in The Times Record News on July 21, 2019
