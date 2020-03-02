|
Jerry Allen Hobbs
Wichita Falls - Jerry Allen Hobbs passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Wichita Falls. He was 79. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Jerry is survived in Wichita Falls, TX by a daughter, Shannon Killingsworth and husband Allen, granddaughter Carson Ford and husband John, a brother, Jim Hobbs in Kerville, TX, a sister-in-law Berniece Sullivan and husband Charlie in Laconia, NH, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High in 1958 and attended Abilene Christian University and Texas Tech University before graduating from Midwestern State University in 1963.
In high school, Jerry was a member of ACapella choir, played baseball, was a member of the track team, and was a cheerleader his senior year. He was also a finalist for Mr. Howdy and a Senior Class Favorite.
During his time at Midwestern State University he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and majored in Business Administration. He earned a commission in the Army through R.O.T.C.
Jerry met Nancy Martin, his wife of 52 years, in 1960 and they were married in 1964. They had two children, a son Martin (deceased) and a daughter Shannon.
Jerry served two years in the Army where he attained the rank of Captain and received a medal for meritorius service for implementing a 3rd Army plan to prepare all unit TOE equipment for combat. He was also responsible for keeping track of the location and condition of all rotary winged aircraft in the United States, in case they were needed in the war zone.
After serving in the military, Jerry worked for Carnation Co., Moore Business Forms, Monroe Business Forms, and Peregrine Corporation where he was a major stockholder.
Many will remember Jerry from the youth baseball and softball leagues where he served as a coach for years for both his son and daughter.
If desired, donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020