Jerry Bob Paschall
Iowa Park - Jerry Bob Paschall, of Iowa Park, passed away in Hospice care on December 20, 2019 at the age of 82.
Jerry was born in Blythe, California, but grew up in Texas. He joined the Air Force shortly after graduation from high school. One of his first assignments was in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, where he met the love of his life, Sue Ann Yon. They were married 62 years at the time of his death.
Jerry was a Crew Chief and Aircraft Systems Instructor in the Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. After USAF retirement, he was a cabinet maker and woodworker. He was a gifted artist in the field of woodworking, and some of his creations adorn the nicest homes in Wichita Falls.
His beloved wife, Sue, survived him by only four days, passing on Christmas Eve.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Jerri Joplin and husband Ben Joplin of Iowa Park, granddaughter Jessica Joplin of Iowa Park, grandson Steven Joplin and wife Sabrina Joplin and great-grandchildren Kayla, Lucas, and Hannah Joplin, all of Austin.
The family will have a private service.
Jerry would be honored by donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls, which took great care of him in his final days.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019