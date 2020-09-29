Jerry Brady
Wichita Falls - Jerry Douglas Brady, 70, went home to the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was the husband of Karen Brady, and they shared 48 years of marriage together.
Born on August 29, 1950, in Denton, Texas, he was the son of Henson and Velma Brady. Jerry graduated from Denton High School, where he met his wife, Karen. He and Karen were married on June 9, 1972, at First Baptist Denton. Jerry worked in finance around the country before moving to Wichita Falls in 1990. He served as the Senior Loan Officer at the Texoma Community Credit Union for 17 years before retiring in 2016.
Jerry was a lover of golf, books, John Wayne, and westerns, but his ultimate hobby and interest was his only granddaughter, Stella.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen Brady of Wichita Falls; son Jonathan Brady, his wife Renee and only granddaughter Stella Layne Brady of College Station; sister, Pam Watson and her husband Jim of Denton; and loving nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Henson and Velma Brady; and daughter Jennifer Elizabeth Brady.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com