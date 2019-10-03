Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
1954 - 2019
Wichita Falls, Texas - Jerry Kevin Casler, 64, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed from this life on Friday, September 27, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home Chapel 300 Cash Street, Iowa Park, Texas with military honors.

Jerry was born on December 14, 1954 in Albion, Michigan to Guy Melvin and Betty Van Name Casler. He served in the United States Air Force for two years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He then worked for a few years at Lowe's Home Improvement Center in Wichita Falls. He married Katherine Edgar on September 27, 2016 in Branson, Missouri. He loved yard work, Packers and Wolverines Football, and his family and friends. He was a big jokester and always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife Katherine Casler of Wichita Falls and step-sons: Heinz Simon and Jeffrey Simon, both of Wichita Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 3, 2019
