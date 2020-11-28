Jerry Chasteen
Wichita Falls - Jerry Wayne "Bug" Chasteen, 81, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
A private burial will be held this week. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Jerry was born on August 4, 1939 in Wichita Falls to the late Joseph Homer and Opal Mae (Smith) Chasteen. Jerry retired from the Wichita Falls Housing Authority after 28 years of service, and performed maintenance for Ireland Chili Company for over 20 years. He is remembered as a man who could fix anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Joe Bert Chasteen, Shirley Mae Quinn, Pete Chasteen, and Jack Chasteen.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lesley Chasteen; sister Mary Ann Hunter of Morrilton, Arkansas; sisters in law Sally Chasteen, Dorcas Chasteen, Jean Ann Chasteen Fortner, Lou Chasteen Martin, Peggy Blackwell, Debbie Blackwell, Glenna Blackwell, and Lindsay Geist; brothers in law Edgar Blackwell; Steve Blackwell, Jeff Blackwell, and A.C. Quinn. Jerry was also a beloved uncle to nine Chasteen nieces and nephews; nine Blackwell nieces and nephews; thirty six great nieces and nephews; and ten great-great nieces and nephews.
Jerry loved Christmas, and Christmas lights. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Jerry's name to the Hospice Tree of Lights campaign, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com