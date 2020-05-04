|
|
Jerry Dale Morgan
Iowa Park - Jerry Dale Morgan, 66, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Gilliland Cemetery in Gilliland, Texas with Garnet Jackson, Texoma Cowboy Church, officiating.
Jerry was born November 7, 1953 in Casper, Wyoming to Thurman and Jo Ann (Pinion) Morgan. He graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1973. Jerry married Linda Moer on May 18, 1974 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He worked in the oilfield for many years and retired from TxDOT in 2003 after nearly 17 years of service. Jerry was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Morgan; and sister, Debbie Morgan Singleton Miller.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Linda; two daughters, Angie Adams and husband, Ben and Staci Williams and husband, Bobby; eight grandchildren, Morgan and Kelci Adams, Megan, Melanie, Teagen, Branson, Ky, and Quartzly Williams; and one brother, Bobby Morgan, all of Iowa Park, Texas.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls for their love, compassion, care and support. Memorials are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department. Please share your condolences by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 4 to May 5, 2020