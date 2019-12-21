|
Jerry Don Cook
Wichita Falls - Jerry Don Cook, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Wichita Falls. He was born on August 12, 1937 in Southmayd, TX to the late Jessie Cook and Hallie Yates Cook. On August 5, 1981 he married Carolyn Bell in Hollister, OK. Don served his country in the United States Air Force and was a former preacher at Faith Memorial Baptist Church in Archer City. He was currently a member at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cook of Wichita Falls; children, Teresa Cook of Wichita Falls, Darlene Smith and husband Ken of Temple, Gary Taylor and wife Tina of Azle, Mark Taylor of Kansas and Kathy Waggoner of Virginia; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with Ron Redding officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 PM Sunday evening at the funeral home.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
We will meet you again in your mansion.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019