Jerry Don Morgan
Wichita Falls - Jerry Don Morgan, 61 of Wichita Falls, was promoted to his heavenly home July 13, 2020
Son to Don Morgan and Darlene Morgan Skinner, Jerry was born on May 27, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Jerry Don graduated from Rider High School in 1977 where he was active in FFA, Band, and Acapella Choir. He was active in Faith Baptist youth group and youth choir. He attended Midwestern State University. Jerry took over the family business of Lake Road Welding (LRW Fabricators) from his dad, Don, in April 2012.
Walking through the front door of Pioneer or down the halls of Lake Road Welding, you would often hear Jerry Don's laughter rolling across the room, frequently chuckling at his own story or joke. His laugh was more like a giggle and truly infectious. He fancied himself quite the storyteller, although he was actually pretty bad with the endings. Generally, Jerry was on to the next tall tale before he finished the first one leaving his audience to pick their own endings. You couldn't help but stop and listen, shake your head at an obvious exaggeration, and laugh with him.
Jerry loved kitchen gadgets, the latest fashion in camo, collecting guns and knives, and a trip anywhere that offered adventure. He grew up hunting with his Dad, and shared that love with his son, Rustin, for many years. He was an avid fisherman which made him a natural exaggerator and traveler. He was also a gifted musician, vocalist, and prolific concert groupie. When Jerry first became sick and lost his eyesight, he would joke that he was going to start a group called The Blind Man and The Band, playing cover songs of Ronnie Milsap and Ray Charles. He retained that sense of humor until the end. Jerry Don loved to cook. He shared that love with his daughter, Rachel, while making precious memories cooking and baking together. He would often take his Mom or Dad's recipes and "tweak" them. Sometimes successfully; sometimes receiving the suggestion he go back to their original instructions. Jerry Don was the designated cook at Darlene's family reunions but he never gained control of the grill at Don's house. Jerry had a talent of remembering dates and people and obscure facts. He often gifted his passengers with those little-known tidbits on long road trips, mile after mile after mile. Jerry never met a stranger and never walked away without a new friend.
Remembering his love of life, his enthusiasm for adventure, his smile, his laughter and his love for his family, will keep Jerry in the hearts of those that love him. He was very close to his parents, working most of his life with his Dad at Lake Road Welding. He was a devoted companion to his Mom, especially after her husband died. Jerry loved his sister Debbie and brother John, friend and business partner Jason and his LRW family, mother of his children and friend Pam and his dear extended family and friends. Jerry Don's greatest love legacy will live on in his prides of life, Rustin and Rachel. He never missed a chance to show a picture or brag on his kids. And these stories were never exaggerated. But above all else, Jerry Don loved the Lord and was ready for his promotion home.
Jerry Don was preceded in death by his grandparents Theta Boren of Temple, Oklahoma and Hoyt Boren of Waurika, Oklahoma, Jerry T and Maudie Morgan of Ryan, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his children Rustin (Taylor) and Rachel, parents Don (Ann) and Darlene, sister Debbie (Meredith) and brother John. Also, step siblings Kristi, Denise, and Jeff. Nephews and nieces Will, Katie, Ashley, Chris and Aaron, cousins, uncles, aunts, and his LRW family and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be the men of Lake Road Welding.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Wednesday July 15 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home between 3-7pm. Family will be in and out during that time. Services at Faith Baptist Church will be on Thursday at 1pm. In consideration of the health of all those attending, the family has asked for masks to be worn and appropriate social distancing guidelines be followed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to North Texas Field and Stream Association, Hospice of Wichita Falls, the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association, or the NRA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com