Jerry Lamar Bryant



Wichita Falls - Jerry Lamar Bryant, 75, of Wichita Falls went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1945 to Frank and Estelle Bryant in Atlanta, Georgia.



Jerry was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Early in his life he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly, along with his brother, David, his sister, Beverly Brooks, and his sister Gail Werner along with several nieces and nephews.



The family expresses their deep appreciation to Electra Healthcare Center and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their years of compassionate care of Jerry.



Interment will follow at DFW Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.









