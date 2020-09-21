Jerry Lee
Henrietta - Jerry Lee, Sr., 76, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
The family will have a private funeral service with Rev. Howard Walker, officiating. Burial will be 11:45am Wednesday September 23, at the Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on September 17, 1944 in Wichita Falls, TX to Dillard and Mattie (McDonald) Lee. He married Jeanette Patterson on June 12, 1965 in Henrietta. Jerry was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church and was retired from Sales and Service from Foster Cathead and Howton Sales. He loved being around his family and friends cooking and grilling, working in his shop doing special projects for them and was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard W. Lee and Mattie O'Neal; two brothers, Dillard Lee, Jr. and Nelson O'Neal.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Lee of Henrietta; son, Jerry Lee, Jr. (Tonya) of Burkburnett, TX; daughter, Jennifer Lee of Runaway Bay, TX; three granddaughters, Jordan Lee of Wichita Falls, TX, Peyton Lee of Lubbock, TX and T'ren Mullins of Burkburnett, TX; grandson, Gentry Mullins of Burkburnett, TX.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Henrietta or the Hope Cemetery Foundation.
