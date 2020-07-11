Jerry Michael Blancett
Jerry Michael Blancett passed away peacefully at his home July 8th surrounded by loved ones. There will be a visitation Monday, July 13th from 5-7 p.m. at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Home at 3001 S. College Avenue, Bryan, Texas. Services will be at 11 a.m. at Callaway-Jones, Tuesday July 14th with interment at 2:30 p.m. at the New Baden Cemetery, Franklin, Texas.
Jerry Michael Blancett was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was the son of Joseph Harper Blancett and Gena Mae Miller-Blancett. Mr. Blancett graduated from Wichita Falls High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. He joined the United States Air Force in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1959. In the 1950's and 60's he worked as a window dresser for J.C. Penney Company and sold chemicals in the oil industry.
In the 70's, 80's or 90's, he worked as a General Manager and Sales Manager for many Texas and Oklahoma based radio and television stations including WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas. He also worked for Continental Trailways, Greyhound Bus Lines and in the tour bus industry. Prior to his retirement, he worked for FOX Television in Waco and College Station. Mr. Blancett was married to Carol Roberts-Blancett. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bryan, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Harper Blancett and mother Gena Mae Miller-Blancett, grandparents Hartwell Bauldin Miller and Vera Thomason-Miller.
Survivors of Jerry Michael Blancett include his wife Carol Roberts-Blancett, sister Carolyn Blancett McDonald, Lyons, Texas and brother David Blancett, Willis, Texas. Sons and Daughters: Jerry Michael Jones, Dallas, Lori Tice and son in law Daniel Tice, College Station, Darin Blancett and his wife Linda, Ft. Worth, Kellye Murrell and Keith Faust, College Station, Shannon Henry and Becky Kane, Montgomery, and Kevin and Tracy Henry of Hearne. Sixteen grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Daniel Keith Tice, Jr., Luke Tice, Keith Foust, Hugh Robinson, Mark Mabry, Ronny Blount.
In lieu of flowers please donate to HALO For Freedom Foundation, 100 Spanish Oak Road, Willow Park, Texas 76087.
