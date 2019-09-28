Services
Seymour Memorial Funeral Home
200 S Cedar
Seymour, TX 76380
(940) 888-3124
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seymour Memorial Funeral Home
200 S Cedar
Seymour, TX 76380
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Seymour Memorial Funeral Home
200 S Cedar
Seymour, TX 76380
View Map

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ray Hampton


1936 - 2019
Jerry Ray Hampton Obituary
Jerry Ray Hampton

Seymour - Jerry Ray Hampton, 83 of Seymour, Texas, passed away September 26, 2019 in the hospital surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Seymour Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10:00am and funeral services to follow at 11:00am, with graveside services in Megargel, Texas, cemetery. Jerry was born April 16, 1936 in Harold, Texas to Duke and Birdie (Haynes) Hampton. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Josephine Thomas, brothers W.D. and Kenneth Hampton and grandson Jeremy Hampton. He was raised in Megargel then moved to the Texas Panhandle where he was a cowboy before moving to Seymour and he went back to the oilfield and later retired from Ameron fiberglass factory. He had a love for fishing and camping, especially after he retired. Jerry is survived by Donna Jean, his wife of 62 years, daughters; Dina Jo Hampton, Belinda (Terry) Bench , Linda Jo (TJ) Moore and Samantha Hampton all of Seymour, sons; Tommy (Veda) Hampton of Devol, OK. and Duke (Sylvia) Hampton of Throckmorton, TX, 9 grand kids and 11 great grand kids and 1 brother, John (Francis) Hampton of Fredrick, OK. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourmemorial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 28, 2019
