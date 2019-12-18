|
|
Jerry Starr
Iowa Park - Jerry Wayne Starr, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 of Frontal Lobe Dementia in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park with Rev. Dennis Neal, First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Jerry was born November 23, 1945 in Wichita Falls to Claude and Leola (Osborne) Starr. He married Peggy Chapman on May 21, 1965. Jerry was an Iowa Park High School graduate in 1964. He worked as a welder for Raymond's Welding and owned and operated JW Starr Handmade Knives. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and knife making.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Robbie Starr Watts, Retha Starr Lamb, and Lanny Starr.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Peggy Chapman Starr; children, Paul Wayne Starr, Steven Kirk Starr, and Charles Grant Kidd; daughters-in-law, Susan Medina Starr and Shelli Mulkey Starr; grandchildren, Courtney Michelle Starr, Jayson and Tonya Owen, Garrett Wayne Starr; and Jordan Delaney Starr; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those serving as pallbearer are Paul Reyna, Chad Kennedy, Jon Hankins, Ryan Looper, Neal Henderson, and Jeff Crenshaw.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019