Jerry Sue Nethery
Iowa Park - Jerry Sue Nethery, 80 of Iowa Park, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Jesse Quintero officiating. Burial will be at the Eastview Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Jerry Sue was born Thursday, January 12, 1939 in Vernon, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Ernest "Shorty" Gray Green and the late Durcilla Templeman Green.She was the wife of Dan Nethery.They married in Vernon TX. on November 22, 1957. Celebrating 62 years of marriage. Jerry Sue was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where she was the pianist and played string instruments for the church. Jerry Sue was a graduate of the Oklaunion High School as the valedictorian of the class. She then graduated from Midwestern State University with a degree in education. She taught for the Burkburnett School District for many years specializing in elementary education. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Jerry Sue loved to work with her cattle and her land, and she also loved to deer hunt.
Jerry Sue is survived by her husband of the home, Dan Nethery one son, Chris Nethery and wife Patty of Iowa Park, TX, brother, Ernest Green of Wichita Falls, TX. Brother in law Carl Craighead of Vernon, TX. She is preceded in death by four sisters Gwen, Helen, Nancy and Betty.
Visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon, TX.
Memorials can be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019