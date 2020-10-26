1/
Jerry Tate
Jerry Tate

Wichita Falls - Jerry Tate, 84, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away at his home in Wichita Falls, Texas. Jerry was born August 9, 1936 in Olney, Texas to Jack and Erma Ruth Holder Tate who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Juanell Brennan of Mead Washington, former wife, Mary Franc Perry of Throckmorton, their two daughters, Tonya Elliston of Pensacola, Florida and Debbie Lukert of Wichita Falls, five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Jerry graduated in 1954 from New Castle High School in New Castle, Texas. He lived and worked in and around Young county throughout his life. His passion and life's work revolved around the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish, farm, raise cattle, run bulldozers, and later in life found an appreciation for raising Boer goats. He was a tireless worker who loved to problem-solve and fix things with bailing wire and a little bit of duct tape. He loved to share his outdoors with his children and his grandchildren.

A memorial for Jerry will be held by family at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
