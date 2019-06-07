|
|
Jerry Wayne Atchley
Wichita Falls - Jerry Wayne Atchley, 76, of Wichita Falls, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at First Baptist Church, Grandfield with pastor Micky Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Grandfield Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on October 14, 1942 to Frank E. Atchley and Myrtle J. (O'Dell) Atchley. He graduated from Grandfield High School in 1960 and attended the University of Oklahoma where he received his bachelor's degree in English. He later received his master's degree in counseling at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Jerry spent much of his life as a teacher, coach, and counselor at Tipton, OK, Frederick, OK, and Burkburnett, TX. He also spent time in the sporting goods business. Jerry enjoyed playing many sports, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved cheering on his Sooners regardless of the sport.
Jerry is survived by his best friend, Gayle Holt, his daughters: Allyson Baughman and husband Michael and Erin Williams and husband Michael, his grandchildren: Makayla and Reid Baughman and Mallory, Ethan, and Madilyn Williams, all of Burkburnett. Brothers: Mike Atchley and wife Dianne of Snyder, Oklahoma and Donnie Atchley and wife Janene of Grandfield, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Frankye Eversole.
Honorary pallbearers are Tony Battista, Bob Carpenter, Arthur Dudenhoeffer, Jr., Steven Jenkins, Cline Johnson, Lewis Payne, and Jim Phillips.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls and First Baptist Church, Grandfield.
Published in The Times Record News on June 7, 2019