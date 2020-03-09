|
|
Jerry Wayne Cooper, age 76, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in Wichita Falls.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., March 14, 2020, at the Archer Gun Club in Archer City. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Jerry was born February 16, 1944 in Archer City to the late Bert Albert Cooper and Louise Cathren Lowack Cooper.
He graduated from Harrold High School. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army. After his tour of duty, he returned and worked in the oilfield for many years. He then began building homes.
Jerry and Ellen Stephens were married on July 23, 1966 in Archer City. Together they had two children, Chuck and Charrice. He later married Donna Jean Gilbert on June 30, 1972 in Wichita Falls, Texas and they had one son, Chris.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of Wichita Falls; two sons, Chuck and wife, Codie of Windthorst and Chris of Byers; one daughter, Jerri Charrice Cooper Gallagher of Wichita Falls; five grandchildren, Courtney, Stepheney, Haven, Charlie and Josie; two great-grandchildren, Mckay and Kellen; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Layden Blankenship; five brothers, Bert, Clyde, Eddie, Marvin and Don Cooper; and one sister, Patsy Clark.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020