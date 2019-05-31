|
Jerry Wayne Hash Jr.
Wichita Falls - Jerry Wayne Hash, Jr. was born to Jerry Wayne, Sr. and Sandra Hash on December 16, 1965 in Bremerhaven, Germany. He went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Faith Village Church of Christ with Mr. Jacob Hawk officiating. Graveside Services with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. All arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Jerry graduated from Parkland High School of El Paso, Tx in 1984 and then followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Army where he served his country. While in the Army, he earned several commendations and was an Operation Desert Storm Veteran. During his time in the Army, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas. After the military, he had a career in law enforcement as a Corrections Officer. In 1987, Jerry met and married the love of his life, Josie Cuevas Hash. Jerry was completely enamored with Josie from the moment he met her and enjoyed their life and beautiful children together. Jerry had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with friends and family. Family gatherings were always a riot with him. He loved sports, especially football. Having played through his school years, he loved the game. He was an avid UT Longhorn fan and Dallas Cowboy fan. Him and his family settled in Wichita Falls where he was an active member of Faith Village Church of Christ for many years. After their move here, Jerry earned his LVN license and worked at Red River Rehabilitation and the State Hospital.
Jerry is survived by his beautiful wife, Josie; his children, Nancy Stevens and husband Chris of Houston, Jesse Hash of Wichita Falls, Jacqueline Hash and husband Joe Powell of Vilseck, Germany and Jeremy Hash of Wichita Falls. He is also survived by his sisters, Shanda Weaver of Wichita Falls and Tiffany Darby of Lubbock; and his grandson, Colton Stevens. He has many nieces and nephews who he adored and who adored their Tio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Sandra Hash of Wichita Falls and a sister, Pamela Esteppe of Mt. Sterling, Ky.
Published in The Times Record News on May 31, 2019