Jerrye Frances Wishon
Jerrye Frances Wishon

Seymour - Jerrye Frances Wishon, 86 of Seymour, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Seymour.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Jim Cleve Garner, Jr. officiating in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.

Jerrye was born on December 8, 1933 at home, near Bomarton to W.F. "Bill" and Louise Robertson Garner. She attended Bomarton Schools and graduated from Seymour High School. She worked as a proof machine operator at the First National Bank in Seymour for over 40 years, retiring in January of 2004. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Seymour.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Stephanie Sosolik and husband, Brent of Seymour and Christy Seals and husband, Russ of Claremore, Oklahoma; a brother, Jim Garner of Weatherford; 4 grandchildren, Jason Sosolik, Josh Sosolik, Nicole Spann and Logan Seals and 4 great grandchildren, Audree, Canon, Emma and Charlie.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
