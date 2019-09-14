|
Jess "J.C." Autry
Crowell - Jess "J.C." Clarence Autry, Jr, passed away Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, in Wichita Falls. He was 90.
A funeral service is planned for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Crowell. Interment will follow at Crowell Cemetery under the direction of Womack Manard Funeral Home, Crowell, Texas. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church.
J.C. was born September 23, 1928 in Foard City, Texas, to Jess Clarence and Ella (Bryant) Autry. He was a graduate of Crowell High School. Jess married Dorothy Mae Thompson on October 29, 1949 in Crowell. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2014.
He was a longtime member of the Men's Bible Class; a member of the First United Methodist Church; and the Crowell Cemetery Association. He also assisted in maintaining the Foard City Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Haynie and husband Joe of Crowell; a grandson, Justin Haynie and wife Amber of Crowell; a granddaughter, Crystal Briggs and husband Josh of Archer City; and great grandchildren, Christopher, Kade, Kennedy, Tyler, Dylan, and Lane.
J.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Jess & Ella Autry; infant twin granddaughters, Jessica and Jody Haynie in April 1983; a son, Jess Clarence "Trey" Autry, III on January 12, 1992; and wife, Dorothy Mae Autry.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Crowell Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be posted at www.womackmanard.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 14, 2019