Jess Haralson
Nocona - Jess passed away on September 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness in Nocona General Hospital. There will be a visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. The service will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Nocona Church of Christ in Nocona on Saturday, September 19, 2020, burial will follow at the Nocona Cemetery. Jesse G. Haralson was born on April 28, 1937. His parents were John C. Haralson and Floy (Black) Haralson. He began school in Bonita, Tx and Graduated from Nocona High School in 1953. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1960 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He worked for Estes Chemicals for 35 years. After retiring he spent his time farming and ranching on the same land his Grandfather had operated.

This was the most enjoyable time of his life. Many life lessons were taught to his sons and grandsons on the family farm. He loved giving tours of his operation and telling stories from his family settling the farm in 1914. He married Paula Landers on September 10,1954, in Denton, TX. He was a member of the Nocona Church of Christ. He served on the following Boards with the Nocona Lions Club, Farmers Creek Watershed, Montague County Farm Bureau and Pentex Energy. He loved his family dearly and was loved equally by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters Pat Salmon and Charlotte Beckham. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Paula Haralson. Together they had two sons. Jay Haralson and wife Kim of Nocona, Tx., Joel Haralson of Carollton, TX. Grandsons, Jonathon Haralson and wife Holly of Carbon, TX and Jordan Haralson and wife Haylee Haralson of Olney, TX. Great Gradchildren

Callie, Jack, Jace and Hadlie.




Published in Times Record News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
