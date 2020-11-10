Jesse Fino
Wichita Falls - Jesse Hernandez Fino of Wichita Falls passed from this life on November 8, 2020 at the age of 78.
Jesse was born on June 18, 1942 in Cameron, Texas to Anselmo Fino and Trinidad Hernandez Fino, one of five children born to this union.
A generous, selfless, giving man, Jesse spent his life honoring the Lord by the life he lived every single day. He was loyal, dedicated and respectful, as demonstrated by his working at PPG for 26 years without being absent or tardy, and was upset one day when he was few minutes late because not one of three cars would start. He was a man of many talents, and had an artists's eye which was shown through his writing poetry, his woodworking and his music. He wrote songs, played acoustic, electric and bass guitar, played keyboard, and sang in his deep baritone voice. Because his voice sounded like a renowned singer, he was called "the man in black." One of his passions was sharing his talents of singing and playing guitar and many churches in the area, sometimes playing at two services on Sunday. He truly lived for others and searched for ways to help, including donating five gallons of blood to Red Cross.
He was passionate about his loving family and cherished them; he treasured being called PoPo Chuy. He shared his love with his daughter Annette and son-in-law Larry, and treated him as his own son.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his daughter Annette Jones and husband Larry; granddaughter Crystalynne Brooks and husband J.J.; great grandchildren Mila Rae and Adrian; sisters Betty Tijerina (Joe) and Maria Fino; and brothers Anselmo Fino (Sarah) and Joe Fino (Sylvia).
A celebration of Jesse's life is scheduled on Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held at Hampton Vaughan Crestview on Friday, November 13 from 5-7 PM.
Online condolences may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com