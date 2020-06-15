Jesse Lee Dews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Lee Dews

Wichita Falls - Jesse Lee Dews, 71, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Jun 6, 2020. Jesse was born on February 27, 1949 in Arp, Texas. He was the third child of six children born to Travis Dews, Sr., and Lucy Nora Peterson Dews.

Jesse spent the majority of his life in Wichita Falls, Texas and was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1967. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he honorably served his country until March 5, 1976. After being discharged from the service he held a number of positions, i.e., a supervisor at Howmet Corporation and an Aircraft Mechanic at Northrop on Sheppard Air Force Base for many years. Jesse was a true outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and garden and spend time with his family and friends.

Jesse was a longtime member of the Church of the Living God the Pillar and Ground of the Truth. He joined under the leadership of Elder Wilson and later rededicated his life to God under the leadership of Overseer Leonard C. Jones, Jr., where he served until his death.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Travis Dews, Sr., and Lucy Nora Peterson Dews, his twin sisters Ola Mae Jenkins and Ola Fae Stephens of Wichita Falls, Texas.

His memory will be cherished by his brother Dr. Travis Dews, Jr., Wichita Falls, Texas, and two sisters Mrs. Mary L. Bobo (Scottie) of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Mrs. Maxine Brown (Wiley C) of Fort Washington, Maryland, three aunts Mrs. Luevaine McCloud of Houston Texas, Mrs. Freddis Bledsoe of Denver, Colorado, Mrs. Opal Dews of Aurora, Colorado, a host of nephews, nieces, and other loving family members and friends.

A Private Funeral Service (immediate family) will be held at the Church of the Living God the Pillar and Ground of the Truth with interment following at Dick Sparks Cemetery in Electra, Texas.

Visitation is scheduled at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street, on June 17, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services entrusted to:

Thorney P. Taylor, Sr.

Wells Funeral Home

909 Harding Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76301




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Chapel
811 Woods Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved