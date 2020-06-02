Jesse M. Williams
Wichita Falls - Jesse Milburn Williams, 93, passed away on May 28, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 25, 1927 in Blossom, Texas to Samuel and Lessie (Sanders) Williams.
Jesse leaves this world as a loved and well-respected man. He was known as a man always in the service of his fellow men. He was a man of unshakable conviction. He was a man of integrity and honor. Jesse graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Bonham, Texas. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. Jesse attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He was employed by TXU Electric for a number of years. Jesse was also active in numerous clubs and organizations including the Lion's Club and Camp Fire. However, what he may be most known for was his love and passion for the sport of basketball. He began recruiting for Midwestern State as early as the 1960s bringing in young African American men and women from all over to play at the university level. Jesse and family welcomed many of the students to reside in their home while attending the university. Education and athletics were truly two great passions of his. Mr. Jesse Williams was inducted into the MSU Halls of Honor on January 15, 2020.
Jesse married Erma Lee Davis on August 2, 1954. They were happily married for 64 years until her death on October 27, 2017. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughters, Lessie Fuller (Billy) of Bonham, Texas, Wanda Mergerson (Billy) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Diane Williams - Walker (Derrick) of Arlington, Texas; sons, Marvin Locke (Reba) of San Diego, California, Sam Williams (Sherri) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Eddie Williams (Charlotte) of Vernon, Texas; brothers, Harold Washington (Euneta) of Kansas City, Kansas and Jimmy Washington (Barbara) of Houston, Texas; sisters, Dorothy LaVerne Williams of Kansas City, Missouri and Renia Faye Hill of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as 27 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Erma; son, Lawrence Williams; parents, Samuel and Lessie Williams; brothers, Raymond Williams, Thomas Williams, Johnny R. Williams, and Delbert Thomas.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be at DFW National Cemetery on Monday.
Services will be streamed live on Facebook. Please go to Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page, then like, and view the funeral service live from our Facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Wichita Falls - Jesse Milburn Williams, 93, passed away on May 28, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 25, 1927 in Blossom, Texas to Samuel and Lessie (Sanders) Williams.
Jesse leaves this world as a loved and well-respected man. He was known as a man always in the service of his fellow men. He was a man of unshakable conviction. He was a man of integrity and honor. Jesse graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Bonham, Texas. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. Jesse attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He was employed by TXU Electric for a number of years. Jesse was also active in numerous clubs and organizations including the Lion's Club and Camp Fire. However, what he may be most known for was his love and passion for the sport of basketball. He began recruiting for Midwestern State as early as the 1960s bringing in young African American men and women from all over to play at the university level. Jesse and family welcomed many of the students to reside in their home while attending the university. Education and athletics were truly two great passions of his. Mr. Jesse Williams was inducted into the MSU Halls of Honor on January 15, 2020.
Jesse married Erma Lee Davis on August 2, 1954. They were happily married for 64 years until her death on October 27, 2017. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughters, Lessie Fuller (Billy) of Bonham, Texas, Wanda Mergerson (Billy) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Diane Williams - Walker (Derrick) of Arlington, Texas; sons, Marvin Locke (Reba) of San Diego, California, Sam Williams (Sherri) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Eddie Williams (Charlotte) of Vernon, Texas; brothers, Harold Washington (Euneta) of Kansas City, Kansas and Jimmy Washington (Barbara) of Houston, Texas; sisters, Dorothy LaVerne Williams of Kansas City, Missouri and Renia Faye Hill of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as 27 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Erma; son, Lawrence Williams; parents, Samuel and Lessie Williams; brothers, Raymond Williams, Thomas Williams, Johnny R. Williams, and Delbert Thomas.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be at DFW National Cemetery on Monday.
Services will be streamed live on Facebook. Please go to Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page, then like, and view the funeral service live from our Facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.