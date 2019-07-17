Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Hills Baptist Church
Jessie M. Bagwell


1930 - 2019
Jessie M. Bagwell Obituary
Jessie M. Bagwell

Wichita Falls, TX. - Jessie M. Bagwell, 89, of Wichita Falls, died on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Western Hills Baptist Church. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Jessie was born on June 6, 1930 in Clarendon, Texas to Jessie Walter and Willie Owens Green. She married Bobbie Dee Bagwell on July 2, 1950. She was a secretary, working at different companies over the years, and a member of Western Hills Baptist Church. She loved her church and was very involved in Bible reading, the Women's Missionary Union, and other activities of her church. She was preceded in death by her husband,Bobbie Dee Bagwell in 2010, her daughter, Sharon Marie Cox, her son: Gregory Bruce Bagwell, 5 brothers and 3 sisters, and her parents.

Survivors include her daughter: Lisa Pickett and husband Monte of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Mandi Freeman, Amber Smith, and Elisha Cox; and great-grandchildren: Hayden Smith, Amelia Smith, and Tatum Freeman.

Published in The Times Record News on July 17, 2019
