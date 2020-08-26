1/1
Jettie Delilah Raines
1924 - 2020
Jettie Delilah Raines

Holliday - Jettie Delilah (Levell) Raines, 96 of Holliday, Texas passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home in Holliday, Texas surrounded by her family. Private Graveside Services will be held at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens-Brumley Funeral Home, Wichita Falls, Texas. There will be no viewing or visitation.

Jettie was born June 28, 1924 in Kemp, Texas to Johnnie Oather Levell and Lou Alice (Anthony) Levell. She grew up in the Wichita Falls area and attended school in City View and Holliday. She married the love of her life, Floyd W. Raines, Sr. on January 10, 1942 in Walters, Oklahoma. Jettie was a member of the Assembly of God Church. Jettie was a devoted housewife and loving mother and grandmother who loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.

Jettie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Floyd; two brothers, Jack E. Levell and Harwell C. Levell. Jettie is survived by a sister, Helen Foley of Chickasha, Oklahoma; her three children, Cynthia Lou of Holliday, Floyd Jr. and wife Perla of Wichita Falls and Nancy Carolyn of Holliday; 12 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 25 great great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.

The family suggests donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
