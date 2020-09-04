Jewel Annette Unger
Burkburnett - Jewel Annette Unger, 92, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the pavilion in Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Jewel was born on October 19, 1927 in Bowie, Texas to the late Cecil Claude Ryan and Jewel Pruitt Ryan. On March 28, 1948, she married the love of her life, George Edward Unger. Jewel worked as a Telephone Switchboard Operator in Bowie for several years, and later for Dr.'s Philip Carpenter and Jerome Adams. Jewel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George; two brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Unger-Twitty and husband Rick of Burkburnett; her son, Gary L. Unger and wife Melinda of Hewitt; her grandchildren, Erin Twitty-Mathis of Leander, Ryan Twitty and wife Emily of Parker, Colorado, Jessica Unger of Dallas, and Kelsey Unger of Lubbock; two great-grandsons, Jason Mathis of Leander, and Ethan George Twitty of Parker, Colorado.
The family would like to give special thanks to Evergreen Healthcare Center for all their love and care given to Jewel.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Plus, 807 8th St #304, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
