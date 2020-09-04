1/1
Jewel Annette Unger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jewel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jewel Annette Unger

Burkburnett - Jewel Annette Unger, 92, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the pavilion in Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Jewel was born on October 19, 1927 in Bowie, Texas to the late Cecil Claude Ryan and Jewel Pruitt Ryan. On March 28, 1948, she married the love of her life, George Edward Unger. Jewel worked as a Telephone Switchboard Operator in Bowie for several years, and later for Dr.'s Philip Carpenter and Jerome Adams. Jewel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George; two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Unger-Twitty and husband Rick of Burkburnett; her son, Gary L. Unger and wife Melinda of Hewitt; her grandchildren, Erin Twitty-Mathis of Leander, Ryan Twitty and wife Emily of Parker, Colorado, Jessica Unger of Dallas, and Kelsey Unger of Lubbock; two great-grandsons, Jason Mathis of Leander, and Ethan George Twitty of Parker, Colorado.

The family would like to give special thanks to Evergreen Healthcare Center for all their love and care given to Jewel.

For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Plus, 807 8th St #304, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved