|
|
Jill Patterson
Lakeside City - Jill Patterson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 23. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 27,2020, from 7:00pm-8:00pm at Lunn's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00am at First United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Jill retired as the Vice President of Marketing from Union Square Credit Union in 2013 after 45 years of service. She was an active member of the Wichita Falls Rotary Club and had the honor of being a Paul Harris Fellow. Through her life, Jill was dedicated to the Wichita Falls community serving on numerous Boards including the Boys and Girls Club, United Regional Foundation, Child Care Partners, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, Rolling Meadows, North Texas Area United Way, and was a 1992 graduate of Leadership Wichita Falls. During her career at Union Square, she loved being a mentor and PIE partner at Ben Milam Elementary and was blessed to be involved with Children's Miracle Network. Jill was an active member of the Genesis Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church.
Jill was proceeded in death by her parents, Jack and Estelle Evans, her father and mother in law, J.C. and Belle Patterson and the love of her life for 48 years, her husband Wayne Patterson. She is survived by her children Lindsay Greer and partner Alex Arias and Michael Weakley and wife Debbie Ridinger. Jill's greatest role in life was being "Nanny" to her 5 grandchildren, Cody Weakley and fiancé Sydney Berend, Charlie Weakley, Evan Greer, Ethan Greer, and Molly Greer. Jill will also be greatly missed by numerous close family and friends. The family would like to thank Mitzi Brotherton, Maggie Goodrich, Vicki Partridge, Sonia Corbett, Charlotte Foster and Crystal Sullivan plus so many others for their unwavering support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jill's honor to: The Rotary Club of Wichita Falls, Texas, P.O. Box 4728, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020