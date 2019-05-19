|
Jim Maddin
Graham - Jimmy Gordon Maddin, 82, of Graham passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Ike Butterworth officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
Jim was born on December 16, 1936 in Vernon, Texas to the late Gordon and Lucille (Bomar) Maddin. Jim married Katina Loden on November 21, 1974 and enjoyed a strong, happy marriage raising their four children. Jim, or better known as "Poppy", was the cornerstone of the family. He loved his family and if he was not working or fishing he was doing something to support his family or he just wanted to be with the kids watching them grow and experience life. Jim was retired as an agent with Possum Kingdom Real Estate. He was an avid fisherman and throughout his life he enjoyed outdoor living and sharing that love with his kids and grandchildren at lakes all over Texas and Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Ted Maddin.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Katina Maddin of Graham; son Kyle Maddin and wife Kim of Bellevue, daughter Milissa Johnson and husband Freddie of Waco, son Zachary Taylor and wife Angela of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, and Robert Taylor of Dallas; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Paul Maddin and wife Betty of Arlington; sister Jolene Burton and husband Karl of Los Angeles, California; sister-in-law Toni Maddin of Lake Fork; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beyond Faith Hospice, Dr. Steven Jones and Dr. Donald Behr for their care during Jim's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 19, 2019