Jim Obermier
Henrietta - Jim Obermier, 82 of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Riverland Cemetery in Clay County Texas with Mr. B.D. Wynn, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Jim was born on March 26, 1938 in the Riverland Community of Clay County to William "Bill" and Lora Gertrude (Roy) Obermier. He served his country in the US Army and married Faye (Roderick) on September 3, 1960 in Wichita Falls. Jim was retired from the Texas Department of Transportation where he worked for 32 years. He was a Farmer his whole life and left two sons and their families to carry on in the farming business.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faye; brother, Frank Obermier; sister, Emma Smith.
Survivors include his two sons, Jimmy Obermier and wife Kelly of Henrietta, and Jason Obermier of Henrietta; four grandchildren, Randal Obermier and wife Jayme, Braiden Obermier, Caleb Obermier and Jaycee Obermier all of Henrietta; two great granddaughters, Loretta and Bonnie Obermier.
Memorials may be made to the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department at 916 W. Spring St. Henrietta, Texas 76365, Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 39, Petrolia, Texas 76377, Byers Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 95, Byers, Texas 76357 or the Cal Farley's Boys Ranch Gift Processing Center, 600 W. 11th, Amarillo, Texas, 79101-3228.
