Jim Pitts
Wichita Falls - Jim Dale Pitts, 82, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Reverend Mike Rucker officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Jim was born on May 14, 1937 in Wichita Falls to the late Elmer Dudley and Quanita Jewell (Stone) Pitts. Jim was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School, Tyler Junior College, and Midwestern University. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jim owned and operated Pitts Ready Mix for over 40 years. Jim had a keen eye for picking good horses. He was very successful raising quarter horses for racing, and owned several champions, including winning the All American Futurity.
Jim resided in Burkburnett for 25 years, and in Wichita Falls for 20 years. He will be remembered as having a heart of gold, always helping anyone that needed it.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, La Dena Pitts of Wichita Falls; son William Morrow Pitts of Burkburnett; daughter Renee Wright of Burkburnett; son Jimmy D. Pitts III of Wichita Falls; grandsons Dillon Stone, Dakota Stone, and Dayton Pitts; granddaughters Brittany Lee, Bailey Hutchinson, and Tessa Pitts; as well as sisters Betty Peterson and husband Carroll of Van Alstyne, and Connie Vess of Florida.
Published in The Times Record News from June 11 to June 12, 2019