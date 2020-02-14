Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Alyne (McClintock) Osborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Alyne (McClintock) Osborn Obituary
Jimmie Alyne (McClintock) Osborn (101)

Wichita Falls, Texas - Alyne, lovingly called "Musser" by family and friends passed into the presence of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020.

A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, February 16th at Grace Church with Reggie Coe officiating. A Graveside service will be at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 17th at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Alyne was preceded in death by her parents, W.A. and Mary Anna McClintock; her husband of 72 years W.B. Osborn; and a brother Azil McClintock.

Alyne is survived by a son, Dan Osborn and wife, Carolyn; a daughter, Joan Gowan and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Cristi Wilson and husband, Greg; and Joanna Rettenmaier and husband, Andy; and great-granddaughters, Jami Holland, Emme Rettenmaier and Sara Wilson; and a wonderful extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunns.colonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -