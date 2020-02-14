|
Jimmie Alyne (McClintock) Osborn (101)
Wichita Falls, Texas - Alyne, lovingly called "Musser" by family and friends passed into the presence of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020.
A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, February 16th at Grace Church with Reggie Coe officiating. A Graveside service will be at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 17th at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Alyne was preceded in death by her parents, W.A. and Mary Anna McClintock; her husband of 72 years W.B. Osborn; and a brother Azil McClintock.
Alyne is survived by a son, Dan Osborn and wife, Carolyn; a daughter, Joan Gowan and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Cristi Wilson and husband, Greg; and Joanna Rettenmaier and husband, Andy; and great-granddaughters, Jami Holland, Emme Rettenmaier and Sara Wilson; and a wonderful extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
