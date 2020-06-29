Jimmie Ashton
Iowa Park - Jimmie Dee (Fish) Ashton, 94, of Iowa Park, passes away on June 25, 2020 in Iowa Park.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.
Jimmie was born on December 23, 1925 in a farm house in Archer County just south of lake Kickapoo to Jim and Eula Dee Whitaker Fish. She was raised in Archer City and attended Archer City Schools except for one year she lived in Tipton, Oklahoma. She played alto saxophone in Tipton and Archer City bands. She graduated as Valedictorian of her class in Archer City in 1943. While she was in high school, she checked groceries for John Longon's Grocery Store after school and on Saturdays for 25 cents an hour.
On January 21, 1944, she married Richard Ashton and moved to Kingsville, Texas, where he was serving in the US Navy Air Corps. They lived there for 6 months until he was transferred to Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. They moved back to Archer City when World War II ended and he was discharged. She then kept books for Dick's trucking business. In 1948, the trucking business was sold and they started Jim Fish Drilling company and she kept the books for that company. They moved to Iowa Park in 1950 and were involved in all phases of the oil industry. Her hobbies were traveling, water skiing, snow skiing and reading. In 1960, they adopted their first child: Richard Arthur Ashton Jr. In 1962, they adopted their daughter: Dee Ann Ashton. She also has grandchildren: Richard Arthur Ashton III and wife, Juanita, Melissa Gayle Ashton, Christina Ann Ashton Stelting, and Cody Ryan Dixon; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister: Aretas (Reat) Spruiell: and her daughter-in-law (Richard's wife) Barbara Ashton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Ashton, Sr. in 2005.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.