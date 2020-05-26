|
|
Jimmie Earline Potter
Vernon - Jimmie Earline Potter, 85, of Vernon, Texas passed away Sunday morning, May 24, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel, Vernon, Texas with Brother Ronnie Lawson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation will be before the funeral at 1:00 pm also on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
The daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Armstrong, Jimmie was born in Anarene, Texas on July 31, 1934. She lived in Rocky Point and attended Electra High School.
She married David Potter of Kamay, Texas in l950 and celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Jimmie was manager of the Sears Store in Vernon for 26 years and was also a loving mother and homemaker. In her youth she loved playing volleyball and softball and for the last 60 years enjoyed dominoes and 42. She enjoyed talking "trash" during a game of 42 to anyone who was not her partner. Her grandson, David III, discovered her competitive edge later in life when he played his first game of 42 against her. She shared her love of hymns with her granddaughter, Jenna, as they sat and played the piano together. Jimmie also joined Jenna & David for many baseball games in her back yard. She shared secret recipes that we enjoyed at her large holiday meals that we still use and guard today.
She & her husband, David, spent 30 years traveling coast to coast in their fifth wheel camper based out of a Colorado Menkhaven Lodge. They developed friendships with 11 families who they traveled and camped with for many years.
Jimmie and David attended Rock Crossing Baptist Church for 55 years until its closing led them to First Baptist Church in Vernon. Jimmie loved attending church and her daily life exemplified her Christian love for the Lord.
Mrs. Potter is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Evelyn Fay Shults and Elsie Marie Arnold and husband Gene, brother Eddie Armstrong, Jr. and wife Wanda and son Cecil Potter.
She is survived by her sister, Ann Lou McCarley, husband David Potter, son David Potter, Jr. & wife, Dawn, grandson Dr. David Potter III & wife Anne, and granddaughter, Jenna Sykes & husband Kevin, great grandchildren Graham, Callahan & Crawford Potter and Alice & William Sykes. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends, who will mourn her passing and praise her new heavenly home and perfect body.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or at 940-691-0982. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sullivanhomevernon.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 26 to May 27, 2020