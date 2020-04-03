|
Jimmie Hefner
Iowa Park - Jimmie Lee Hefner, 77, of Iowa Park passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
In honor of Jimmie's wishes no services will be held.
Jimmie was born on February, 7, 1943 in Grandfield, OK to the late Jim and Wilma Rasmuson. Jimmie graduated from Grandfield High School in 1961.
She and Elvin L. Hefner were married on April 21, 1962 in Grandfield, Ok.
Jimmie devoted her life to taking care of her husband, children and especially her grandchildren. She made sure all of her family always felt loved and had everything they needed or wanted. Her family feels fortunate and blessed to have had her in our lives.
Jimmie is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Rasmuson.
She is survived by her husband, Elvin Hefner of Iowa Park: her daughter Deena McCreary and husband Dale of Iowa Park; her son Blain Hefner and wife Nicole of San Marcos, TX; Her grandchildren: Katelyn Lofquist and husband Matt of Little Rock, AR; Braden Perry and wife Erin of Wichita Falls, TX ; Marissa Hefner of Iowa Park ; Great Grandson ; Evan Perry of Wichita Falls, and her sister Frankie Meadows of Marietta, OK .
If you desire to send a memorial the family suggests Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020