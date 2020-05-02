|
|
Jimmie Jones
Wichita Falls - Jimmie Jones, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 in Rosemont Cemetery with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Marvin Mearle Jones and Edith Esabella Mangus Jones, Jimmie was born on January 15, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He worked as a welder for many years until retiring, and later worked for W.F.I.S.D. retiring a second time. Jimmie was the best southern engineer ever and could fix anything. He was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church. His passion in life was his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Wafford Jones; and his grandson, Michael Tyler Alexander.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty (Stockwell) Jones; his son, Charles Alexander and wife Donna; his daughter, Suzanne McKenzie and husband Greg; his sisters, Annette Berend and husband Andy, Sedalia Jones, and Estelle Worthington and husband Court; his brother, Clifford Jones and wife Jean; his grandchildren who he loved dearly, Kimberly, Melissa, Eric, Geoffrey, Isabella, Troy, Amber, Jordan, Trinity, Belanna, Tre, Presley, and Colton; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 2 to May 3, 2020