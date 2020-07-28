Jimmie Owens Phillips
Childress - Jimmie Owen Phillips, 80, passed from this life on Friday, July, 24, 2020 in Childress.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 31, 2020 at their home from 3-6 p.m.
He was born on Aug 3,1939 in Red River County, Texas to James and Dorothy Phillips.
Jimmie lived for several years in Burkburnett where he worked and retired from PPG Industries in Wichita Falls. He served in the United States Navy from 1962-1968. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to all his family. He was strong in faith and loved the outdoors. Fifty-mile bicycle rides were common and enjoyed. Family, above all, was his pride. Jimmie's impact on all the people in his life will last generations. Memorials can be sent to CRMC Hospice or American Cancer Society
.
He was preceded in death by step daughter Kelly Hulen; sister Dorothy Stadelman and brothers Bubber and Gary Phillips.
Survivors include his wife Gail Phillips; daughter Julie Einhaus and husband, Mike, and their sons; son Kevin and wife, Carola; step daughters Lori Powell and Jamie Brawley, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Brenda Barton, Alta Porter and Judy James.