Jimmie Richardson
- - Jimmie Lee Richardson, age 58, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Columbia, Missouri. He was born on April 2, 1961 to Elmer Richardson and Thena Richardson. He graduated from Iowa Park High School with the class of 1979.
A memorial for Jimmie, known as professional wrestler, Midnite Cowboy, aka The Hangin' Judge, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, from 3pm to 5pm at Outreach Of Love Church. (3591 E Hwy 199, Springtown, Texas)
Wrestling Association where he was world tag champion with Black Bart, World Class Championship Wrestling, Wild West Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment for Vince McMahan. He started his wrestling career by being the top student in Wild West Wrestling's first training school in Dallas and later tagged with his cousin Will Hitch for Wild West for Johnny Mantel. He also tagged with Mark Calaway (later known as The Undertaker) early in his career. After Iceman King Parsons won the heavyweight title The Hangin' Judge was his first title defense opponent.
He considered his wrestling brothers and sisters second only to his original family. He was considered one of the most knowledgeable in any locker room and always helped the younger generation of wrestlers.
Jimmie was blessed with 2 children and 4 grandchildren Son Lance Richardson of Wichita Falls, and daughter Kori Richardson. Grandchildren Korbin age 7, Harper age 4 of Wichita Falls, Kolbee Copeland age 5, and Spencer age 2, of Newark, TX. He is also survived by one sister, Tammie Gaston (Craig) of Aledo, TX, and one brother Tracy Richardson from Bryson, TX.
Other than his son, his closest confidant and life long best friend was his cousin, and sometimes fellow wrestler, Will Hitch.
