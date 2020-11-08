Jimmie Tate
Wichita Falls - Jimmie Morris Tate, 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Wichita Falls. He was born on October 19, 1935 in Wichita Falls to the late O.M. Tate and Opal Douglas Tate. On February 9, 1957 he married the love of his life, Carol Sue Lumpkin, in Dallas, TX. Jimmie graduated from Wichita Falls High School and served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He attended Midwestern State University and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU and Real Estate Finance Program at Ohio State University. He was a banker in the Wichita Falls area for 50 years.
Jimmie loved sports and was a star baseball player in high school. He bowled in many leagues throughout the years but golfing was the sport he loved the most. Jimmie was a member of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls for 56 years, where he and his wife Sue taught first grade Sunday School for many years. He was a member of the Sunrise Optimist Club, a board member of Camp Fire and served on numerous other committees and organizations during his career.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Tate of Wichita Falls; two daughters, Teri Hansen and husband Wayne of Wichita Falls and Pam Marshall and husband Russell of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Heath Hansen, Hayden Hansen and wife Amanda, Heather Garza and husband Randy, Peyton Walterscheid and husband Keith, Cason Presson and wife Kelbie, Madison DeJarnett and Ty Marshall; great grandchildren, Saylor Garza, Sophie Garza, Sutton Garza, Londyn Hansen and Brooklyn Hansen; one brother, Lowell E. Tate and wife Donna of Wichita Falls. He was preceded in death by one son, Mark Allen Tate.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bob McCartney and Rev. Rod Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 PM Tuesday evening at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Heath Hansen, Hayden Hansen, Cason Presson, Ty Marshall, Randy Garza and Keith Walterscheid.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church missions.
