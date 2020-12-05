Jimmy Bradberry
Iowa Park - Jimmy Wayne Bradberry, born February 6, 1948, passed from this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the comfort of his own home holding hands with his wife, Karen Sue. Jim was the first son of Bettie Jean Wood Bradberry and Stacy Mayo Bradberry and he was the big brother to Weldon Lee, Shirley Kay, and Evelyn Jean.
Jim and Sue (Vestal) Bradberry met when they were sophomores at Iowa Park High School. He was a member of the IPHS football team for three years and also participated in track with the shot put. Jim graduated in 1967 and received a scholarship to play football in college but after a few weeks, he missed home. He came back and married Sue at the Iowa Park Church of Christ on July 27, 1968, and made their home in Iowa Park for the next 52 years.
Working in the oil field was his profession in life. He was employed by W. D. Vestal Oil Company for over thirty years and then he and Mr. Vestal built a drilling rig from the ground up. Jim went into business as Bradberry Drilling Company and later got his own oil production and started Bradberry Oil Company, retiring in 2013.
He had a passion for deer hunting and he loved his many trips to Colorado in the Fall with his parents, his sons, and his best friend Jerry Whittaker. He treasured his many family vacations to Alaska and Hawaii with his family.
Jim was a wonderful father to five children. Timmy Neal Bradberry and wife, Amy, of Pinehurst, Texas; Charles Gregory Bradberry and wife, Pepper, of Iowa Park, Texas; Penny Karenina and husband, Brent, of Auburn Hills, Michigan; and Cherrie Bradberry of Lakeside City, Texas. Our first born daughter, Amy Leora, died of an accident at the age of three years.
His grandchildren are Ava Bradberry of Pinehurst, Morgan George of Searcy, Arkansas, Meghan Bradberry of Wichita Falls, Mason Bradberry of Fort Eustis, Virginia, Saydie Leora Bradberry attending Texas Tech University, Lubbock Texas, and Jack Dawson Gunn Waldrep of Auburn Hills, Michigan.
He had one great granddaughter, Myleigh Grace, born just a few steps away when he was in the hospital in Wichita Falls three months ago.
Jim was predeceased by his beautiful daughter, parents, and his younger brother.
He rarely missed any activity that his four children were involved in be it baseball, basketball, tennis, softball, football, band, choir, UIL activities, to college activities, graduations, and beyond. He passed on lessons to his children and grandchildren through the example he lived; from baiting a hook, shooting a gun, field dressing a deer, changing a tire or the oil, he made sure his children were able to take care of themselves. He was a hands on dad and husband who his grandchildren adored. Our world is a better place because of him.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 1 pm with a visitation on Tuesday, 6-8 pm at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
The family would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Wichita Falls for the extraordinary love and care shown to our father and husband. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
.