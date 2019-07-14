|
|
Jimmy Copeland
Byers - Jimmy Ray Copeland, 65, of Byers, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14 from 5-7 PM at Owens & Brumley. Funeral service will be Monday, July 15 at 10 am in the Owens & Brumley Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Byers.
Jimmy was born November 11, 1953 in Caruthersville, Missouri to Lillie Bell Copeland, nee Jones. He attended Wichita Falls High School. He married Carol Ann Wingo June 17, 1978. He worked for E.W. Moran, Preston Dairy, and retired from Worldwide Dedicated Services.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Jimmy, Jr. and wife, Courtney, of Wichita Falls; daughter, Becky, of Byers; son, Travis and wife, Cheri, of Keller; daughter, Kayla, of Byers; grandchildren, Taylor Symons, Kynlee Copeland, Truitt Copeland, Hayden Copeland, Harper Copeland, and Harrison Copeland; nieces Dena Gunn and Cynthia Copeland; and many cousins and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother; brother, Billie Joe Copeland; and daughter, Shannon Symons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019