|
|
Jimmy Dan (Danny) Luttrell, Jr.
Wichita Falls, TX
Born on July 25, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas to Betty and Jimmy Luttrell, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at the age of 62 years.
He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth, Texas area, graduating from Trinity High School in Euless and attending the University of Texas at Arlington.
Danny had a lifelong infatuation with weather and launched that into a broadcasting career as the voice of the NOAA National Weather Service Radio, and further as a Television Weatherman in both Wichita Falls & Waco. He also worked in hospitality for the Texas Rangers Baseball organization and in Advertising Sales.
Danny was outgoing and never met a stranger with whom he couldn't strike up a conversation. His interests included golf, weather-forecasting, and he was an avid sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy D. Luttrell and Betty C. Luttrell. He is survived by brothers Terry Luttrell and David Luttrell, nephew Ryan Luttrell, and numerous cousins, other extended family, and dear friends.
Graveside Services to honor him will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park (Garden of Love) in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am.
He will be truly missed by his family and friends, but will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 3, 2019