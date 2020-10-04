1/1
Jimmy Farr
Jimmy Farr

Iowa Park -

Jimmy Lee Farr, 73, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family & friends on Friday, Oct. 2, in Wichita Falls, TX.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6. Services will be on Wednesday, October 7, at 1:00 pm in Faith Baptist Church, Iowa Park, TX.

Jimmy was born on May 10, 1947 to Lavender & Amaryllis Farr of Odell, TX.

He was preceded in death by parents, Lavender & Amaryllis Farr, grand-parents, Henry & Bammie Farr and Odis & Sallie Riddle, and sister-in-law, Kim Farr.

Jimmy is survived by wife, Jo, of Iowa Park, TX; sons, Dusty & Tasha Farr of Henrietta, TX and Bowie Farr of Richmond, TX; brother, Dan Farr of Wynnewood, OK; sisters, Lou & L.P. Sanders of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and Mary Kathryn & Jim Cooper of Iowa Park, TX. 10 grand-children & 4 great grandchildren & a multitude of family & friends.

He graduated from W.F. George High School, Iowa Park, TX in 1966. He attended South Plains Jr. College, in Levelland, TX & West Texas State College of Canyon, TX.

Jimmy participated in AJRA rodeos & amateur rodeos in tie down roping and bulldogging while in school & college.

Jimmy retired from Wichita County Water Improvement District #2 in 2013.

He taught Sunday school for many years and served as deacon for many years in First Baptist Church of Holliday, TX & Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, TX. He was in charge of leading the service on a monthly basis at Faith Mission in WF.

Memorials may be given to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park or Faith Mission of Wichita Falls, TX.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
