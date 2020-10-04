Jimmy Farr

Jimmy FarrIowa Park -Jimmy Lee Farr, 73, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family & friends on Friday, Oct. 2, in Wichita Falls, TX.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6. Services will be on Wednesday, October 7, at 1:00 pm in Faith Baptist Church, Iowa Park, TX.Jimmy was born on May 10, 1947 to Lavender & Amaryllis Farr of Odell, TX.He was preceded in death by parents, Lavender & Amaryllis Farr, grand-parents, Henry & Bammie Farr and Odis & Sallie Riddle, and sister-in-law, Kim Farr.Jimmy is survived by wife, Jo, of Iowa Park, TX; sons, Dusty & Tasha Farr of Henrietta, TX and Bowie Farr of Richmond, TX; brother, Dan Farr of Wynnewood, OK; sisters, Lou & L.P. Sanders of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and Mary Kathryn & Jim Cooper of Iowa Park, TX. 10 grand-children & 4 great grandchildren & a multitude of family & friends.He graduated from W.F. George High School, Iowa Park, TX in 1966. He attended South Plains Jr. College, in Levelland, TX & West Texas State College of Canyon, TX.Jimmy participated in AJRA rodeos & amateur rodeos in tie down roping and bulldogging while in school & college.Jimmy retired from Wichita County Water Improvement District #2 in 2013.He taught Sunday school for many years and served as deacon for many years in First Baptist Church of Holliday, TX & Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, TX. He was in charge of leading the service on a monthly basis at Faith Mission in WF.Memorials may be given to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park or Faith Mission of Wichita Falls, TX.