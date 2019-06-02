Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Church
Wichita Falls - Jimmy Lee Glasgow, 77, of Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord June 1, 2019.

He was born to William Wesley Glasgow and Virgie Bridges on May 9, 1942, in Temple Oklahoma. On June 20, 1959, he married the love of his life Kay Boucher. He worked for Hodges Truck Company for twenty-two years. In 1980, he bought the area Mack Truck dealership, and retired in 1998. He was a faithful member of Grace Church.

Jimmy loved spending summers at their home in Ruidoso. He spent other family vacations in Broken Bow and Cancun, but he had a true passion for the beauty of nature and the mountains. He enjoyed ranch life, whether he was just watching his cattle graze or mowing his pastures; he loved his land. Next to his family and ranching, he looked forward to Wednesday lunches with close friends who unapologetically named themselves The Wise Men, and not three, but eight.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and his son-in-law Randy Blaine.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Kay; children Laurie Deason (John), Patty Blaine, and Mark Glasgow England (Chad England Glasgow); grandchildren Tonya Shierry (Dustin), Tarah Fleming (Mark), Ashley Deason, Zachary Deason (Megan), Lauren Cooper (Keith Terrell), and Landon Glasgow. Great grandchildren are Alyssa, Elizabeth, Ethan, Avery, Annie, Ella, Olivia, Rayleigh, Kynleigh, Adaleigh, Kate Landry and Luke.

A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, at 3:00 PM in Grace Chapel with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled on Monday, June 3rd, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Church and Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 2, 2019
